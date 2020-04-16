President Trump Tells Sean Hannity That if His Bone Spurs Get Worse He May Have to Resign the Presidency

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The president’s BFF, Sean Hannity, has just revealed that he had a very personal phone conversation with Trump.

Hannity, who is the top anchorman at Fox News, reported that he was literally floored when his best friend informed him that, just within the past two weeks, his decades-old bone spurs have flared up.

The president said that it was getting harder and harder to walk from the bed to the bathroom (a distance of 65 yards).

He even told Hannity that twice last week, Melania had to give him a piggy back from their bed to the bathroom.

POTUS confided to Hannity that, if his bone spurs don't improve, he will have no choice but to resign the presidency.

Hannity begged him not to resign, and suggested that he get Dr. Fauci to take a look and make a recommendation.

Trump reportedly remarked that he would rather French kiss Nancy Pelosi than to ask the little backstabbing doctor for advice.