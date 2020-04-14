President Trump Says Hydroxychloroquine Is That Stuff They Put In Toothpaste

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

image for President Trump Says Hydroxychloroquine Is That Stuff They Put In Toothpaste
Perfectly safe, or it wouldn't be in the stripes

In the relentless battle being fought to discover a cure for the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, President Donald Trump has confirmed that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is perfectly safe, as it is already a main constituent of most major brands of toothpaste.

Trump was tweeting just before bedtime, and just after brushing his teeth last night, and stated that he knew about these things, and that people should trust him.

"It's completely safe. It's that stuff that they put in toothpaste."

There was no doubt in his mind, he said. Believe him.

"If it wasn't safe," wrote Trump, "it wouldn't be in toothpaste. Relax."

He went on to say that it's the HCQ that makes the toothpaste taste 'fresh' and 'tangy', and that it's usually contained in the stripes.

According to the tweet, Peppermint is his favorite Hydroxychloroquine flavor.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpToothpaste




