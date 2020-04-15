Jimmy Kimmel Says That Broadcasting His Show From His Home is Totally Depressing

LOS ANGELES – All of the late night talk show hosts have been doing their shows from their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel said that the sheltering-in-place is causing him to hallucinate and become extremely depressed.

He told a reporter for the Lalaland Daily that, a few days ago, he saw a figure that looked like the president peeking through his bedroom window.

His wife told him to stop obsessing over the Trumpster, and to hang on for another seven months, and old #45 will be back at the perfect non-colluding Trump Towers.

Kimmel said that he talked to fellow talk show hosts, and Jimmy Fallon said that he has caught himself talking to his children’s goldfish, and even asking it math questions.

Stephen Colbert revealed that his wife told him that, the other night, he screamed out the word “meanwhile” 13 times while he slept.

Fallon noted that, a few nights ago, when he was talking to his daughter, he swears that Kellyanne Conway was in his kitchen making herself a tuna fish sandwich.

A leading California psychologist, Dr. Ambrose P. Schmeckowitz, was asked why the three talk show hosts were acting so weird.

Dr. Schmeckowitz shrugged his shoulders, and replied, "Dude, you tell me, and we'll both know."