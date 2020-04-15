Trump Leaves To Help Russia Re-Open Their Economy

Donald Trump, angry at everyone in the United States, has left to help Russia.

"Im going where Im appreciated!" the President shouted, as he walked over the tarmac to board Airforce One.

"Come home rodnoy brat (brother)," said Putin in an interview shortly after hearing Trump was on his way. "We appreciate you, and we will have special quarantine bedroom ready for you with some friends who miss you, you lucky dog." Putin then showed a photo of two women from a now infamous incident that allegedly occurred in a nearby Moscow hotel.

When Putin was asked how Trump would help open the economy in Russia, he shrugged his shoulders, and said, "Beats the hell out of me."

No press are traveling with the President, and Melania was unavailable for comment in Mar a Largo.