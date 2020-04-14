Ivanka Trump Accidentally Reveals That Dr. Fauci Will Soon Be Fired

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Ivanka said that she had a fun time speaking before the Lesbians For Trump organization.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Ivanka Trump, the oldest of Trump’s two daughters, was speaking before a group of Republican women who call themselves Lesbians For Trump.

She told them that her daddy embraces all kinds of women. She giggled and said that she knows that he does have a bit of a reputation for being somewhat of a skirt chaser.

The first daughter quickly pointed out that chasing skirts and wearing skirts are two different things.

When asked what she thought about her father’s alleged paramour Stormy Daniels, Ivanka turned pink and said that she has never heard, seen, or even had a meal with this Daniels woman.

She was then asked how well she gets along with her step-mother, Melania.

Ivanka grinned and said that she gets along fine as long as her step-mommy keeps her European hands off of her make up.

Ivanka was then asked about the relationship between her father and Dr. Fauci the well-respected director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

The White House Barbie rolled her eyes and said “To be honest it is really all just a moot point because my daddy is going to be firing Anthony Fauci pretty soon.”

After hearing the audience collectively ask “What???” She caught herself and said that she meant to say that her daddy would soon be firing Antonia Fucia, one of the White House maids.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

