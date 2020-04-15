Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Buy An Avocado Farm

CARPINTERIA, California – The happy former royal couple recently sat down with Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter, Pico de Gallo, and talked about their life post-Buckingham Palace.

Considering that the country, like most countries, is presently a mess due to the C-19 virus, de Gallo asked what they thought about living in the good old USA.

Harry said that he loves the fact that there are hamburger restaurants literally on every corner.

He then remarked that there are so many different sports to enjoy including, baseball, football, basketball, soccer, and mud wrestling.

Meghan chimed in saying that she really has missed watching her Los Angeles Dodgers, who she has followed ever since she was a future little duchess living on the left coast.

She said that she once dated a guy who knew a man who lived next door to Dodger’s superstar pitcher, Clayton Kershaw.

The couple was asked about their recent purchase of an avocado farm.

Harry said that Kim Kardashian told them about a 3,700-acre avocado farm located in Carpinteria that was for sale.

The owner was a big fan of Queen Elizabeth, and he gave them a great deal knocking off 30%, and agreeing to stay on and show them the ins and outs of the avocado industry.

Meghan said that she is thrilled, because her favorite all-time food is guacamole, and now she and her prince own one of the biggest avocado farms in the entire state.