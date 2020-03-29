Vice-President Pence Wants To See Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Birth Certificate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider has informed American Spotlight Magazine that Vice-President Mike Pence is furious that New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has just surpassed the president in popularity.

A recent poll, taken by ASM, clearly shows that 19% of all Americans find DJT to be honest, reputable and believable, whereas a whopping 91% find Cuomo to be honest, reputable, and believable.

Pence immediately called White House Chief Council Kellyanne Conway and instructed her, in no uncertain terms, to find a way to refute that claim.

Conway paused and asked him how in the world she could possibly do that, since facts are facts.

The VP told her to go to the White House kitchen, get two beers out of the fridge and sit down somewhere and figure out a way.

A few hours later, she informed the vice-president that all he has to do is to say that Gov. Cuomo was not born in Queens, New York, but in Kenya.

Pence texted back, “Okay, gotcha, the birther thing again. Great, I'll just ask to see Cuomo's birth certificate. Thank you so much, sweet cakes.”

Vice-President Pence will mention at the next press conference that he has just learned that Gov. Cuomo was not born in Queens, New York, but in St. Safari Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.