Melania Trump Anagram Competition Announced

There was great excitement across the whole of America last night, and the Fox News switchboard was jammed, as hordes of callers started to phone the station with their 'Melania Trump Anagram Competition' submissions, and there were some interesting entries!

Fox asked viewers to come up with their funniest anagrams of the First Lady's name, and lines to the station became jammed almost immediately.

The very first caller of the night, Gerry Skum, from Portland, Oregon, came up with 'Mr. Manipulate', which might, in all honesty, suit her husband better.

Another, Betty Drivel from Green Bay, offered 'Planetarium M', which could hint at where Mrs Trump spends many of her afternoons.

Arnold Twonk, from New Jersey, had worked out the letters of Mrs Trump's name could be fashioned into 'A Rump In Metal', and so it went on.

David Scheissenhausen, who was ringing from Chicago, offered the rather edgy 'U Menial Tramp', and from Miami Beach in Florida, Lester Scabb came up with 'Plum Marinate'.

The competition is open until midnight on Sunday, and submissions will be judged by either Demi Lovato, Jennifer Aniston, Nicki Minaj, or Meghan Markle, depending on which one of them is free.

The sender of the best entry will win a 10-year, 'all-expenses-paid' trip to the Guantanamo Hilton.