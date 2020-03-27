Donald Trump Could Become Interim Monarch Of The UK

Royal geneologists decided at an emergency meeting in London last night, that, if the worst were to happen, and the Royal Family were laid waste by the current health pandemic, then, at a pinch, and for purely a temporary period only, the US president, Donald Trump, could become interim monarch over the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth states.

As things stand, only Prince Charles has the virus, but if things progress, and he, and then Prince William and his children, were to come to grief, and Prince Harry should slip on some banana skin whilst cuddling Archie in Canada, the concept of 'the Royal Family' would go all the way from Buckingham Palace to Shit Street in less time than it takes to change the guard.

The current 'list of succession' runs to over 5,000 people, but many of these are mere double-barrelled-named dimwits who are, for one historical favour or another, merely rolling in cash and land, and spend most of their time on Swiss and French ski slopes, or on Caribbean beaches getting smashed.

President Trump, however, is a known quantity, has his nose to the grindstone, and is a man of the people, all qualities which would make him an ideal king, if the need arose .

Let's hope it doesn't, though, eh?