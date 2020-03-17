Colorado To Ship 3 Tons of Marijuana To California

DENVER – The governor of Colorado has agreed to ship up to three tons of top grade cannabis to California.

Due to the lack of rain, the Left Coast state has not produced as much pot as needed to meet the ever-increasing demand.

California state law enforcement officers are reporting that some young adults in Coachella (Calif.) are starting to smoke cigarettes made from the leaves of palm trees.

One 24-year-old girl ended up having to go to the emergency room, when she tried to make a joint from a desert cactus.

Governor Hickenlooper said that his state had a tremendous supply of their home-grown Durango Bango, and he will be making the marijuana shipment just as soon as the 18-wheelers can be loaded.

He noted that, in exchange for the Colorado pot, the state of California will be shipping to Colorado 40,000 cases of their choice Junipero Serra Avocados, which are considered to be the best avocados in the entire world.

IN CLOSING - Hickenlooper added that the majority of the pot will be going to Beverly Hills, where it will certainly sell like hot cakes.