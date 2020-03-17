A Recent California Poll Totally Infuriates President Trump

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, California – The highly respected Left Coast Monumental Polling Council has just released the results of its most recent extensive state-wide poll.

A total of 1,903,521 registered California voters were polled and asked if President Trump should forcibly be removed from office and committed to a mental institution.

The results revealed that 91 out of every 100 participants stated that "yes, the man needs to be committed pronto", (as they say in East Los Angeles).

One of the voters, Alejandro Tampico, a resident of Azusa, commented that he owns The Piñatas ‘R’ Us Shop, and said that his biggest-selling piñata is the Donald Trump piñata. He noted that he cannot keep enough on hand.

He smiled, and said that people just get a tremendous thrill and a deep sense of satisfaction out of being able to smack the living daylights out of a Trump piñata.

He remarked that he has shipped Donald Trump piñatas to over 47 countries throughout the world, including Liechtenstein, Slovakia, and Luxembourg, who, he said, purchased more DJT piñatas that all of the other countries combined (7,801).

Tampico commented that he has a second cousin who, he says, hates Trump so much, that he had a tattoo put on his lower back that reads: Trump Is Putin’s Bitch.

SIDENOTE: An unnamed White House source stated that when Trump found out about the poll results, he became so angry, that he picked up a family box of Chicken McNuggets, and threw the contents all over the floor of his Oval Office.