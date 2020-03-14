Colorado Denies That Traces of The Coronavirus Have Been Found In The State's Pot Supply

DENVER – Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado is very upset with President Trump, who mistakenly tweeted that traces of the Coronavirus had been found in the state’s supply of marijuana.

Hickenlooper suggested that POTUS needs to worry about that ex-nun out in Petaluma, California, who, allegedly, has compromising photos of him and her, that were taken on September 16, 2002, at a Motel 6.

The governor commented that he has personally checked out the states entire 17-ton stash of Durango Bango Marijuana, and it is 100% clear of any strain of the Coronavirus.

Hickenlooper took a bite out of his slice of triple pepperoni pizza, and told the assembled reporters that Trump needs to apologize to the fine, upstanding pot smokers of Colorado.

He added that Trump needs to do the right thing, and donate at least $10,000 to offset the stress that he put thousands of fine Colorado residents through.

One pot-smoking resident identified as Daffodil Tittlefitz, 21, said that, when she heard what the president had said, she got so upset that she ate a 20-piece bucket of KFC chicken all by herself.

Daffodil, who only stands 5 foot 2, and weights 103 pounds, confessed that she then went next door to a Taco Bell and ordered and ate six 7-Layer Burritos.

When Trump was made aware of Governor Hickenlooper’s comments, he replied "Look, I have never heard of this Senator Heinekenlicker, Colorado, or marijuana."