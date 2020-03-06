Demi Lovato Confesses That She Has A Big Crush On Rihanna

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, California – Demi Lovato has certainly had her share of ups and downs, and she recently spoke with Vox Populi News Agency’s reporter Ichabod Fernandez.

Lovato and Fernandez talked at the popular Lower 40 Steak House in Montecito Heights, which is known as the “Lipstick Capital of The United States.”

The 27-year-old songstress opened up about her recent battles with alcohol, drugs, weight, relationships, and those dreaded crossword puzzles.

She was asked if she is currently in a relationship. Lovato blushed and confessed that she isn’t, but divulged that she has a huge crush on Rihanna.

The good-natured singer giggled as she said that she would love to be on the beach with Rihanna, with both wearing Corona Extra Beer Bikini Swimsuits, and engage in some big-time French kissing.

Demi talked about her latest song “I Love Me.” She said that, after so many years, she has come to realize that the only two persons she can truly trust, are Demi Lovato and Ellen DeGeneres.

She smiled and said that her goal for 2020 is to meet Rihanna, and, hopefully, the two can sing a duet. Demi says that she has already written the song she hopes to record with RiRi.

IN CLOSING – When Lovato was asked what the name of the song that she wants to record with Rihanna is, she replied, “It's titled ‘Let’s Lock Lips and Throw Away The Key.’”