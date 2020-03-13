The National Alliance of Fraternal Psychiatrists Has Just Made An Amazing Announcement Regarding President Trump

KALAMAZOO, Michigan - The highly respected NAFP had their annual meeting and the group headed by Dr. Tiffania Farragut of Shreveport, Louisiana, is deeply concerned about the mental state of President Trump.

Dr. Farragut, 37, stated that even before DJT took office, a vast majority of the NAFP members went on record as saying that Donald Trump was unfit to be the president of the United States of America.

And when word got back to Trump, he said that they were all just a bunch of losers who needed to see a shrink.

Many of the members say that they were highly criticized by, not only their GOP patients, but also by their conservative friends, neighbors, relatives, and even some KKK members.

The group ascertained that Trump could legally be removed from office if at least 90% of the NAFP members voted to remove him.

When the vote of all of the nation-wide members was tallied, the results showed that, out of the 197,391 who voted, a total of 191,227 said that the president should be removed from office immediately.

But since Trump sees himself, not as the president, but as the king, he simply nullified the vote. He angrily expressed that he was going to mandate a special presidential directive that each doctor who voted against him will be fined anywhere from $400 to $900.

And so now the only thing that the National Alliance of Fraternal Psychiatrists can say to everyone who is extremely unhappy with POTUS is simply, “We told you so.”