Future Trump Tweets

Libraries are a major place for the fake media to place their destructive materials. After all, the very word 'library” begins with “lie”. Something to think about.

I am smarter, and know more than all our Intelligence Agencies. That fact has been proven out, like, for instance, when they said that Putin was trying to influence our elections. I told them, “No, he isn't! He is a great friend of mine.” And that shut them up. I am sure they were astonished.

I am so smart, that I think I will adopt the title 'The Most Intelligent Leader'. I think that sounds right. I will make sure anyone visiting me will use that phrase to address me.

People ask me why I am chums with dictators like Putin and Duerte and Erdogan. That is because they know how to hold a country together. And that is the only thing that really matters. Right? So what if they kill a few people along the way?

Why do I write so many books? That is because I have to make sure people know how great I am. Plus, they give me money for them. What two better reasons could there be?

I don't see anything wrong with me being a president for life. Think how much taxpayer money will be saved from not having an inauguration every four years.

What is wrong with having more than one wife? Mormons do it. Muslims do it. Some of those old guys in the Old Testament did it. You all know how religious a guy I am, so if they can do it, I think it is OK with me getting another wife or two.

I am getting backlash still over things I said during the Obama era. I still have Dems asking me if I am from Mars.

I appreciate all of you, my supporters, who have been trying to come to Mar-a-Lago to visit me. Just please remember to come around to the back door, please. Unless you have more than $50 million. Then, by all means, come ring the front door bell.

A lot of you have been asking why I don't wear my MAGA hat when I go to meet foreign leaders. That is because they are classy guys, and I have to be a classy guy when I am with them. Back here when I am with my fans, I can do my regular old blue collar guy schtick.

I would like to build a wall around Washington, D.C. to keep the bad actor Democrats out. And I will make them pay for it.

Many wonder why I support the Israelis instead of the Palestinians. That is because the Israelis have more money and power. Duh!!!!

The reason I am getting a divorce from Melania, is because it turns out she is a spy. Remember she is from Slovenia. I turned her in myself. Don't worry; I will have a new wife in a few weeks.

I think it should be alright to run more than just one country. I want to run for President in the Czech Republic, because they got these cool castles and I could buy one. Plus they have great-looking women!