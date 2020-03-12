President Trump Proposes Constructing Bigly Retractable Dome Over USA

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 12 March 2020

The Bigly Trump Dome

BILLINGSGATE POST: Last night, before a National audience, President Trump not only cancelled all passenger travel from Europe, he said that a plan to build a retractable dome over the continental USA is being considered.

President Trump: “Now that the Coronavirus has been considered a pandemic, steps to contain this Chinese Commie-pinko virus from reaching the United States are being considered at the highest levels of government, including imput from Roger Stone.

"Already, we have football stadiums with retractable roofs. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is just one example. I have conferred with Jerry Jones to see if it is possible to build a similar one over the continental USA. He assured me that, if I can dream it, Bigly, we can build it Bigly.

"The cornerstone to this endeavor is that Trump Enterprises will be the sole contractor for this project. More will be said about this later.

"With ecology in mind, we envision a semi-permeable dome, composed of recycled plastic bottles and bags, that will allow for the transmigration of the atmosphere, including sunshine, while allowing for the exit and reentry of space vehicles. Germs, viruses, aliens and ICBM’s will be trapped outside the dome and denied entry using the Quasimodo Effect.

"Working together, using the full weight of my office, we can mitigate the spread of Coronavirus before it morphs into something even more perniciously Bigly.”

Slim: “I think we should call it The Bigly Trump Dome.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Ecologically, this is a no-brainer that even Joe Biden should understand.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

