Ann Coulter Points Out That If Both Trump and Pence Are Incapacitated By The Coronavirus, We’ll Have President Pelosi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the biggest far-right GOP mouthpieces, and a 58-year-old woman who is no fan of Trump, has made a rather startling statement.

Ann Coulter, speaking at a convention of The Retired GOP Great Grandmothers of America, suggested that, should Trump and Pence both come down with COVID-19 and be unable to perform their duties, Nancy Pelosi, who is third in line, will, by default, become President Pelosi.

Coulter opined that she does not care one iota about Trump or Pence, for that matter, but she does not want to see Miss Nancy in the Oval Office.

Ann, who is known by both Democrats and Republicans as “The Human Pogo Stick”, quipped that, at least, with President “Cupcakes” Pelosi, we won’t have a predator who brags about grabbing women by their hooha.

And regarding Coulter’s ‘hooha grabbing’ statement, Pelosi recently said that Trump may get away with grabbing the hoohas of GOP women, but, if he tries it with a Democratic woman, he will get kicked so hard in his orange nuts, that they’ll both end up on top of his tonsils.

IN WORLD NEWS – Russia is denying reports that 603 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus have been sent to Siberia.