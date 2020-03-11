Ann Coulter Points Out That If Both Trump and Pence Are Incapacitated By The Coronavirus, We’ll Have President Pelosi

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 11 March 2020

image for Ann Coulter Points Out That If Both Trump and Pence Are Incapacitated By The Coronavirus, We’ll Have President Pelosi
Trump once said that Coulter was so skinny that if she stood sideways and stuck out her tongue she'd look like a zipper.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the biggest far-right GOP mouthpieces, and a 58-year-old woman who is no fan of Trump, has made a rather startling statement.

Ann Coulter, speaking at a convention of The Retired GOP Great Grandmothers of America, suggested that, should Trump and Pence both come down with COVID-19 and be unable to perform their duties, Nancy Pelosi, who is third in line, will, by default, become President Pelosi.

Coulter opined that she does not care one iota about Trump or Pence, for that matter, but she does not want to see Miss Nancy in the Oval Office.

Ann, who is known by both Democrats and Republicans as “The Human Pogo Stick”, quipped that, at least, with President “Cupcakes” Pelosi, we won’t have a predator who brags about grabbing women by their hooha.

And regarding Coulter’s ‘hooha grabbing’ statement, Pelosi recently said that Trump may get away with grabbing the hoohas of GOP women, but, if he tries it with a Democratic woman, he will get kicked so hard in his orange nuts, that they’ll both end up on top of his tonsils.

IN WORLD NEWS – Russia is denying reports that 603 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus have been sent to Siberia.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Ann CoulterCoronavirusDonald TrumpNancy PelosiVice President Mike Pence

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more