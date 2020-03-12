The FBI, The CIA, and Even The Ku Klux Klan Are All Insisting That President Trump Get Tested For COVID-19 Immediately

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 12 March 2020

Trump insists that he is not getting tested for the Coronavirus and no one can make him.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump has been sent a registered letter informing him that he has to get tested for the Coronavirus as soon as possible.

The FBI, The CIA, and even The Ku Klux Klan are demanding that the Trumpster get checked out.

Trump has repeatedly said that he is the effen president and if he doesn’t want to get friggin tested then he will not get tested and that’s that.

A White House source said that when Melania asked him to please get tested he became furious, he picked up a Big Mac, and he threw at the painting of Andrew Jackson.

He then yelled out at the first lady that if she doesn’t stop nagging him that he will have her deported back to Portugal. [WRITER’S NOTE: Melania is actually from Slovenia.]

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

