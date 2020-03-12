Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blame President Trump For The Coronavirus Getting Totally Out of Hand

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 12 March 2020

image for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blame President Trump For The Coronavirus Getting Totally Out of Hand
Meghan and Harry expressed that they really enjoyed their visit to the La Brea Tar Pits.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his lovely wife were having a great time during the Spring Break festivities in Daytona Beach.

Harry wore swim trunks emblazoned with the American flag (Old Glory) and Meghan wore a rather tiny two-piece red, whitie, and blue bikini swimsuit that bore the likeness of Joe Biden.

The happy couple was asked by Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight what they thought about the Coronavirus outbreak. Harry said that he puts all of the blame on the orange shoulders of President Trump.

He shook his head and pointed out that Trump is about as presidential as an O’Boy Toilet.

Meghan remarked that if little Donnie had been meeting with medical experts instead of spending 40 plus hours a week hitting little golf balls on the golf course he could have had the COVID-19 menace somewhat under control.

As the couple walked away to get four hot dogs and two Coke Zeros, the prince turned to de Gallo and quipped that he is having a bit of a hard time trying to figure out who is more sarcastic and hateful, England’s Piers “The Pompous Ass” Morgan or America’s Donald “The Lying Lunatic” Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

