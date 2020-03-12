President Trump Divulges That He Will Not Be Too Concerned About the Coronavirus Unless a Trump Family Member Comes Down With It

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump called in to a popular GOP radio show and said he wants everyone to stop panicking regarding the Coronavirus.

He stated that as long as you wash your hands, and you don’t grab a woman by the you-know-what, and you stay locked up in your bathroom 24/7 you should be perfectly fine.

When asked if he feared possibly contracting the COVID-19, he simply said that he was not worried about it in the least.

He grinned and noted that since he is so clever, so handsome, and he has a beautiful hairdo there is just no chance that he will get it.

The leader of the free world who hates being called “Old Orange Testes” declared that if and when any member of his immediate family such as Ivanka “The White House Barbie” Trump, or his second son Eric “Goofy” Trump gets the Coronavirus then, at that time, he will start getting serious about it.

IN CLOSING – Trump was asked if he is still playing golf. He responded by saying, “Oh hell yes, every friggin day. Look, your perfect president has to do something to keep his mind of this dreaded COVIDEO-17 thing.”