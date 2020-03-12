Pundits Say That Trump (The Default President) Needs To Stop Worrying About Joe Biden

NEW YORK CITY – Political pundits, reporters, and columnists from all over the nation met in the Big Apple and they had an excellent meeting.

Every last one of them is in total agreement that “The Pied Piper of The Potomac” really needs to stop worrying about the possibility of Joe Biden kicking his ass in the November election and start running the country.

Ichabod Fernandez with the Vox Populi News Agency stated that the default president (so called because Hillary Clinton received 3 million more votes than him) is about as presidential as a baboon’s boobs.

Kitty Segovia with the iNews Agency noted that if Trump stopped playing golf every friggin 12 hours that maybe he could see about dealing with the dreaded Coronavirus.

Another well respected pundit, Jimbo Zoopy, with GOP Gushings who happens to be a Republican suggested that Trump take a break from his incessantly sarcastic tweeting and do something about that atrociously ugly looking thing that is sitting on top of his head.

And Wydell Willie Washington with The Harlem Yo Bro Press quipped that the “Orange Devil” realizes that he could have possibly beaten Bernie Sanders, but knows that Joe “The Comeback Kid” Biden is going to literally barbecue his fat orange ass in November before “Tweety” even smells the smoke.