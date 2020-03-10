Pre-Used Toilet Paper Now Being Offered On Ebay

BILLINGSGATE POST: Is the world going nuts? Both grocery stores and large box outlets can’t keep toilet paper on their shelves. To take advantage of this phenomenon, unscrupulous entrepreneurs are gobbling up poop-stained tissue, re-rolling it and reselling it on Ebay as pre-used sanitary wipes.

Worse, some of them are enticing buyers by using images of ugly men’s butts to ramp up sales. Evidently, the type of people who would resell used toilet paper have no recognizable standards. Some would call them unscrupulous.

Even President Trump could not find appropriate words condemning this practice.

“Although I find this type of marketing reprehensible, the government will abstain from interfering in the workings of the free market,” he offered.

Slim: “Laissez-faire capitalism at its best.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Let the consumer beware. God loves a victim.”