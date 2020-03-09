Latest DNC quid pro quo in trouble backstage as July convention approaches

As the saying goes, “You can't make this stuff up”--as we move to the latest news, according to insider sources.

Notice the DNC has just jived the rules again by eliminating Tulsi Gabbard from the next debate as somehow deficient in delegates.

Never mind that more than half the states have yet to go to primaries.

The DNC previously changed the rules so that Bloomberg could enter debates, although he had no contributions and no delegates at that time.

DNC Chair Tom Perez: “No, we are not making this up as we go along. Trust me.”

History tells us that DNC shenanigans in 2016 included smearing Sanders, plus supplying questions to Hillary Clinton ahead of debates and interviews. .

Recently, Biden looked dead in his tracks, then hugely rebounded so that now Sanders is trailing.

A breathless quality of gravity has come over MSM announcers asking if Sanders should drop out and throw his support to Biden.

Millions of "Do You Feel The Bern" enthusiasts are shuddering with these developments.

The latest:

Insider sources tell us a new deal is in the works between Mr. Biden and Ms. Clinton.

In July, the DNC will nominate Biden for President, his VEEP Hillary Clinton.

Next he will resign "for health reasons."

The quid pro quo:



When Mr. Biden resigns, Ms. Clinton will, at last, become President.

She pardons Biden to stop any further odor emerging from the reeking Ukraine scandal that refuses to die.

A new VEEP will be appointed (currently, a fierce and nasty battle is taking place between Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris).

However--

All is not well backstage at the DNC, because a bruising and tough lady has just shown up, named Michelle Obama.

MO and HRC are now in a spirited contest to win Biden's choice for the deal—both okay with a temporary VP position, but not after Biden is gone.

Both are brooding about backstage with black looks and chins lifting defiantly.

How to decide? Arm wrestling, kick boxing, hair pulling--all declined by HRC. How about pool or basketball?

Or leave it to Mr. Biden:

“Ah, Michele? Who is that?”

“It's Mr. Obama's wife, sir.”

“Oh, okay, I got it now. Did you say Obama or Osama?”

“Ahh, sir. . . “

“Joking! Just joking! Can't we have a little rumor here, maybe?”

“Ahh, sir . . .

“Did I say rumor? Of course I meant, ahh, just a minute, I'll get it . . .”

"Ahh . . ."