47,917 U.S. Psychiatrists Express Tremendous Concern Over President Trump’s Declining State of Mind

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Many of the nation’s leading Psychiatrists met in Hawaii for their yearly Psychs Convention.

And everyone of them pointed out that they are extremely worried about Trump and his worsening brain condition.

Dr. Teo P. Bednarski of Saginaw, Michigan said that the leader of the free world is beginning to forget even some of the simplest things, such as, what letter follows A, B, C, and the name of his second son, Eric.

When told about Dr. Bednarski’s remark, Trump said that it is no big deal, “Hell, sometimes, I forget my own name, but that is nothing for anyone to be concerned about, especially the 52,608 loser shrinks. [WRITER’S NOTE: The figure is actually 47,917].

Dr. Octavius Gagliardo of Pensacola, Florida, pointed out that one day, last week, he saw POTUS on MSNBC News, and he was standing on the White House front porch wearing Melania's shocking pink Jennifer Lopez designer house shoes.

Dr. Galiardo remarked that DJT is either getting forgetful as hell or, else, he’s a cross-dresser.

IN CLOSING - One thing that all of the psychiatrists are in total agreement on, is that Trump has become the nation’s (and even the world’s) most hateful bully. They say that that stems from him being insecure and actually having an inferiority complex, because, as Stormy Daniels has pointed out on several late night talk shows, old “Cheeto Face” has a tiny presidential pee-pee.