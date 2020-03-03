South Carolina Woman Wowed by Trump Rally

Carrie Richie came away "amazed and inspired" from United States President Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“Think what you like about Trump, his energy was incredible,” said Richie, whose 17-year-old son, Wade, accompanied her to the event. “This was the first time I’d ever seen a president in real life, so this was huge for me.”

Richie explained that she encourages Wade to speak his mind politically. “These days, conservatives are so discriminated against,,” she said. “I tell Wade that he has a responsibility to speak up for Republicans, because if he doesn’t, who else will?”

Another aspect of Trump’s rally that impressed her, said Richie, was the diversity of the audience. “I was sitting next to a black man,” she said. “And he seemed to know a lot about the issues. He told me how unfortunate it was that more black people don't seem to understand how much Trump is doing for them.”

When asked if she was troubled by Trump’s impeachment trial and the evidence that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukrainian officials into investigating his political rival Joe Biden, Richie stated, “Well, he didn’t end up being impeached. To me, that kind of says it all.”

Richie added that, as someone whose mother was the child of Ukrainian immigrants, if she does not take issue with Trump’s behavior, there is really reason that anyone else should.

With regard to hot topics like climate change, Richie stated that she does not trouble herself over things like Trump’s lift of bans on oil drilling in Arctic reserves. “People complain about oil drilling, but then they still want to drive their cars,” she pointed out. “They can’t have it all.”

Richie said that rather than worry about global warming, she prefers to focus on doing her part locally by volunteering for Charleston’s oyster restoration project. “I don’t eat oysters, but I know a lot of people really love them,” she said. "I think it's important that they be preserved."

All told, Richie says that she will count attending the Trump rally as one of her pivotal life events. “My brother and sister are very liberal, and they think that I don’t know anything about politics,” she said. “But I think they’re the ones who are closed-minded. If they just stopped and listened to what Trump is saying instead of criticizing him all the time, they might actually learn something.”