They had to cover the old Hammersmith Bridge in London with silver foil, due to the Heatwave, as it was cracking from the heat.

The people of the Alien Contact Committee in London are happy - as they have long been trying to contact Aliens using smaller antennas, on tall buildings.

You must really buy and see the older movie called 'Contact' with Jodie Foster - said the Committee head Reginald Smyth - Jones.

There are Aliens out There - and this will be a new, different way of contacting them. No one has ever tried a foil covered bridge before, as a Receiver.

"It is quite easy, actually,” he said. “We will go out on relatively cool night - put on our foil covered vegetable colanders and run wires to the bridge's Foil.

“We have great hopes of success.

“The Aliens are telepathic of course, so images will come into our minds.

“Some are us more sensitive than others of course.

“The French drink Absinthe, in moderate dosages seems to help.

“Last year we were in Paris, starting to get great results when the French police, spotted us, and thinking we were terrorists drove us away from the Eiffel Tower. We were lucky to escape.

“Colanders are very good at tripping up the feet of a policeman. "