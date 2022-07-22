President Biden Fines Trump $29 Million For Causing The Trumpapalooza Heat Wave

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 22 July 2022

"The dreaded heat wave is all Trump's fucking fault." QUEEN ELIZABETH

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - VP Harris met with President Trump and the two have decided that the heat wave that is gripping the nation is truly one horrendously mothereffen satanic occurrence.

The National Rumblings News Agency reports that POTUS will be filing a $29 million lawsuit on behalf of every man, woman, and child in the nation.

Biden noted that, everyone knows that the blame for the evil Trumpapalooza Heat Wave lies right on top of "Rhino Butt's" face.

Meanwhile, CNN Weather reports that some of today's high temps were 104 in Gator Groin, Florida; 105 in Rotten Peaches, Georgia; 109 in Mucho Caliente, California; and 114 in South Vagina, Vermont.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

