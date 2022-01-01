Goodbye 2021 And No Thanks For The Memories

The best thing about 2021? Donald Trump is out of the White House.

The worst thing about 2021? Donald Trump nearly succeeded in destroying U.S. Democracy.

He came close. He and his cronies worked their collective tails off with desperate back and forth telephone calls around the nation's capital. And then there was the Trump mob who believed in the big lie and stormed the Capitol.

But Democracy held fast and won out.

This time.

Trump's gang is still trying to destroy Democracy by taking away the right to vote. Elect a Trump thinking Secretary of State in every state, and the Trump Secretary of State will switch votes and change the actual winner of the election.

After he lost the election, Trump begged Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of Georgia, to switch the vote after the 2020 election ("find 10,000 votes"), but Raffensperger said no.

It seems to have worked so well in 2016. Coincidentally, three states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, gave Trump their state's Electoral votes, putting him over the top.

Suspicious?

But here comes 2022! Protect Democracy by passing the Voting Rights Act and making it part of the Constitution.

Also, include Abortion Rights in the Constitution.

A woman can Captain a spaceship to the moon and walk on the moon's surface, but still have her health issues decided by men like Mitch McConnell, Clarence Thomas, Tucker Carlson, Louie Gormer, and the pillow guy?

That is primitive, if not absurd.

Hopefully, 2022 can introduce a brave new and better world.

