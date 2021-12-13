Couple know that 2022 has already peaked with a new series of Death in Paradise

Chutney on the Fritz's best-loved couple, Gary and Lorraine Johnson know that 2022 will already have peaked by the end of the next series of Death in Paradise.

They know that 16-year-old son Thomas will still be mooning over Sarah, an old school friend from down the road, and that near neighbour Brian Asshat will throw his shoes at them in the supermarket.

'Oh, it is so depressing' said Gary 'that by the time Anthony from The Royle Family has solved a crime committed by Claire Goose, and then had an ill-advised run-in with the Commissioner, we have nothing else but the unremitting misery of life to look forward to'.

'Yes' said Lorraine 'and Gary is known as the cheerful, upbeat one of the two of us'.