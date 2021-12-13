Couple know that 2022 has already peaked with a new series of Death in Paradise

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 13 December 2021

image for Couple know that 2022 has already peaked with a new series of Death in Paradise
It was the government, with incompetence in the shed, wasn't it?

Chutney on the Fritz's best-loved couple, Gary and Lorraine Johnson know that 2022 will already have peaked by the end of the next series of Death in Paradise.

They know that 16-year-old son Thomas will still be mooning over Sarah, an old school friend from down the road, and that near neighbour Brian Asshat will throw his shoes at them in the supermarket.

'Oh, it is so depressing' said Gary 'that by the time Anthony from The Royle Family has solved a crime committed by Claire Goose, and then had an ill-advised run-in with the Commissioner, we have nothing else but the unremitting misery of life to look forward to'.

'Yes' said Lorraine 'and Gary is known as the cheerful, upbeat one of the two of us'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalTV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more