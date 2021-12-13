How expensive is the Radio Times? My thoughts on modern life by Mr Ray Ving, aged 80

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 13 December 2021

image for How expensive is the Radio Times? My thoughts on modern life by Mr Ray Ving, aged 80
When is Mrs Brown's Boys on?

How expensive is the Radio Times? £5.25, that is how expensive the radio times is. I don't know how expensive it was last year, but it seems to be very expensive.

I mean, I know when the programmes I will be watching are on. The Queen at three on Christmas Day, and then Call The Midwife and Eastenders in the evening. Why should I pay £5.25 to know what is on when I am busy finding fault with the rest of the world?

I mean, there is a lot at fault with the world. Have you seen how expensive the Radio Times Christmas special is these days? £5.25, it is daylight robbery and no mistake.

I could buy a lot of Brussel sprouts for £5.25, and I don't even like Brussel sprouts. I am 80 you know.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChristmaslifeLocalmagazinesTV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more