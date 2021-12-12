Frisbee still missing

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 12 December 2021

A couple in Chutney on the Fritz has asked for the return of a beloved family heirloom. Gary and Lorriane Johnson, well known on these pages for their various travails, have blogged about their most recent one.

'We were playing with Frisbee in the garden when we lost him. He just flew over the fence, blew into a tree, and then was blown away again. We have had for years, and our Thomas, who is still mooning over Sarah from down the road, misses him terribly.'

Oh, we are sorry. We thought that Frisbee was an actual Frisbee, but he is the family pet. #Notreallylistening #slightlyboredofallofthisnow

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

