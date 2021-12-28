Limahl looking forward to going on their 'Pointless' Tour

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 28 December 2021

image for Limahl looking forward to going on their 'Pointless' Tour
What was the name of their big hit again? Too shy, that was it

Popular eighties beat combo, Limahl, are looking forward to heading out on their next tour, aptly named The Pointless Tour.

'Yes' said the band's manager 'we saw that the equally popular Tears for Fears had named their next live jaunt 'The Tipping Point tour' so we thought, we have an eighties band, we will name it after another mid-afternoon televisual delight'.

Duran Duran's next tour is said to be named Blankey Blank, whilst Spandau Ballet have named their's 'Going for Gold'. They have decided that they will not be playing Gold because always believing in your soul is not for everyone these days.

When asked, Tipping Point host Ben Shepard said he had never heard of Tears for Fears. It is a Mad World, isn't it? Sometimes it just makes you just want to Shout.

Limahl's big hit was Too Shy. Remember, Google is your friend.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

