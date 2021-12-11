Conservative Minister Giving Up has said that it wasn't a party at no 10, because Liz Truss wasn't there.

'We all know' said Minister Up 'that it is not a party until Liz Truss is there. She is the life and soul of any social gathering. I mean, I know it happened, but it wasn't a party, because none of the party people that the conservatives here were there'.

At the Cheese and Wine party that happened, where no rules were broken, and everyone maintained social distancing, two-thirds of the cheese was imported. AND THAT IS A DISGRACE.

Government diaries show that at the time of the party that certainly didn't happen, Liz Truss was in Beijing, opening up Pork Markets.