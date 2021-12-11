Conservatives say that they knew it wasn't a party, because Liz Truss wasn't there

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 11 December 2021

image for Conservatives say that they knew it wasn't a party, because Liz Truss wasn't there
I remember the time at that party where Liz Truss said......

Conservative Minister Giving Up has said that it wasn't a party at no 10, because Liz Truss wasn't there.

'We all know' said Minister Up 'that it is not a party until Liz Truss is there. She is the life and soul of any social gathering. I mean, I know it happened, but it wasn't a party, because none of the party people that the conservatives here were there'.

At the Cheese and Wine party that happened, where no rules were broken, and everyone maintained social distancing, two-thirds of the cheese was imported. AND THAT IS A DISGRACE.

Government diaries show that at the time of the party that certainly didn't happen, Liz Truss was in Beijing, opening up Pork Markets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

