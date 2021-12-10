Computer playing up, just to piss you off

Your computer knows all about you.

It knows your search history, your innermost soul, and what you think. Sometimes, it doesn't freeze due to performing an illegal action, or because too many tabs are open. Sometimes, it just plays you up to piss you off.

Sometimes, it puts in the wrong words or uses the wrong There, Their, or They're, just to make you look worse for all of the grammar pedants you know.

Sometimes, it does these things to make a point. Sometimes, it does these things, just because it can.

Your computer knows all about you. Remember that the next time you write something.....