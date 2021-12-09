Huddersfield Teenager turning his back on crime

Although Government ministers are blaming a rise in crime on the fact that Dr Who is now played by a woman, at least one teenager has been encouraged to turn his back on crime by Jodie Whitaker taking over the Tardis.

Brian Jones said 'I am Huddersfield like, and it just seemed to me that a life in crime was all my future had to over, and then I saw that our Jodie, who is from around these parts has a successful career, and I decided to turn my life.'

Although Brian's voice had something comedic to it, we felt that his career change wasn't far enough for us, as he is now training to become an Estate Agent.

'Yes, Huddersfield' said Brian 'A charming, bijou up and coming down with plenty to recommend it.'