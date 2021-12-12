We Didn't Do It and You Can't Prove it: No.10

The Government has issued a statement today saying nothing had been 'going on' and if there was they didn't know about it.

The Prime Minister's (latest) spokesman said, 'It wasn't him, and it definitely wasn't me. I've only been in this job twenty minutes, since the other one jumped out of the window, yelling, 'Same old sh..., same old sh...!".

However, there have been questions in the House. The member for Barking, Enid Outagain, said, "You all thought I was mad. Well, I am. Barking by name, barking by nature. "

Meanwhile, television news footage has revealed images of hurried goings-on at No.10. Downing St sources assert this was simply for the AGM, socially distanced and masked, of the non-affiliated Up the Garden Path and Smokescreen Society, of which the Prime Minister is an enthusiastic patron.