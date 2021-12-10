Favourite T Shirt knows his days are numbered

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 10 December 2021

Do we have any fans of Bigfoot in the house?

Gavin Williamson, an eleven-year-old T-shirt, emblazoned with the name of a long-forgotten Indie band knows that his days are numbered.

'Yes,' said the forlorn piece of clothing. 'My best days are behind me. My owner used to wear me all of the time, outside of the house, and as a primary piece of clothing, that he would proudly show off to his friends. I mean, the band Bigfoot went nowhere really, after their first song We Don't Like You was taken on seriously, rather than the ironic way in which they wanted it to be.'

Gavin continued, 'I mean my owner has a bigger paunch now, than he did in his youth, and I only get worn in bed now, but I suspect that next year might be my last.'

Gavin's owner has T-shirts that are thirty years old. Gavin has years left in him yet.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

