Man at Jethro Tull concert disappointed by the lack of Seed Drill discussion

History Buff Henry Worthington was disappointed at a recent event, presented by Jethro Tull that there was no discussion about the Seed drill.

The event, was a concert by the popular progressive rock band Jethro Tull, and not a lecture about the famed inventor of the seed drill, Jethro Tull.

'When I first got to the place, a music hall in the middle of nowhere, I thought this was a bit weird' started Henry 'but when all of these decidedly unsavoury chaps who had quite clearly never been to a lecture in their lives turned up, I just thought, what have I done? I mean, who are Jethro Tull? I mean I know now that they are a band, but that chap with the flute? Does he do that for a living? And has been doing it for years for a living? If that is popular culture, you are welcome to it'.

Henry's date for the night, Felicity Dowager said 'I just hope that it is not the same for that Genesis show we have booked tickets for. A nice, peaceful talk about religion will settle Henry's nerves and no mistake'.