Musk Orders Rocket Part From Amazon

Houston, TX - According to sources close to the new richest man in the world, he begrudgingly had to order a small part for his next rocket launch from the man that used to be the richest man in the world.

'He had to smoke 2 joints before he hit the 'add to cart' button,' told a SpaceX rocket scientist, who has to try and speak with Musk on a daily basis.

According to other rockety-type folks around the SpaceX facility, many have been fired if they merely suggest that a needed part can be found on Amazon— sometimes at a much better price.

'What made matters worse,' added our rocket scientist, 'is that we really, really needed the part very quickly, so Elon had to sign up for a Prime Account, which totally killed him. He's mostly worried about forgetting to cancel the Prime Account, and getting charged $14.95 per month for an account he will 'never, ever, ever, ever' use again. I put a post-it note on his computer to remind him, which seems to have calmed matters, for now.'

Musk plans on building a manufacturing facility to make the small part, which costs $77 on Amazon, but will cost him roughly $893,650 to make himself. 'Which is the equivalent of him not picking a penny up off the ground,' added our scientist.

'Just let's pray to god that the Amazon part doesn't explode on launch, before the boss gets his new toilet flushing handle factory built.

Note: Richard Branson claims to have eliminated the need for toilets on his rocketships altogether, although wouldn't speculate further.