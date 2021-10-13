Polls indicate celebrities in space should STAY there

William Shatner, at 90, has now joined several celebrities exploring space, and is the oldest of the celebrities who has gone out there.

His trip was hosted by Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin. seeking more opportunities in outer space.

Mr. Shatner was reported overwhelmed with his experience as science-fiction-based turned into science-based, with all its opportunities.

Just a few months back, news featured new billionaire astronauts Jeffrey Bezos and Richard Branson returning safely from space.

Bezos's 11 minute flight outdid Branson's by soaring to a 66 mile limit, some ten miles further than Branson.

These pioneers are looking at space tourism possibilities, with a seat on a tour currently starting at $250,000.

A coming age of commercial space travel is now feasible, according to market analysis.

Mr. Bezos and Mr. Branson are the pace-setters for this new enterprise.

Restaurants on the moon and a colony with palatial estates including swimming pools on Mars are also in the offing.

Homelessness will not be a problem up there.

Amazon will continue to deliver wherever, Mr. Bezos has assured the globe.

Not everyone is happy with these developments, however. Polls indicate some people think space as playground for the rich is unbecoming in our age of crisis.

Meanwhile, some remarks in the surveys on Mr. Bezos's and Mr. Branson's recent flights do border on the brittle:

“These clowns with their money and their private rocket ships are a disgrace to serious discussion of our problems.”

“I say we need to put all these billionaires on rocket-ships to a conference somewhere way out there and leave them there to come up with creative solutions instead of creative play-time!”

“I would have opened a hatch and left them out there to circle with their tongues hanging out.”

Mr. Trump has responded:

“I admire these adventurers, and would join them myself. But as you know there are important tasks here on the planet I must attend to first, including modeling how to lead.”

Mr. Biden:

“I suggest Kamala do it, and we can see what her view of immigrants and the border problems are from out there."

"I will be happy to go the next time I have eleven minutes to spare.”