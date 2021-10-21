Bezos-Musk Inc. Is Now Manufacturing Red-Colored Salt

AUSTIN, Texas – (Satire News) – The Hullabaloo News Agency has found out that the world’s largest manufacturing plant, which is located in Austin, has added a third shift, and is working 24/7.

Abel Zorro, senior writer for Hullabaloo News, reports that Bezos-Musk Inc. came up with the idea of manufacturing red salt, so that salt users could actually see how much salt they were pouring on their food.

For hundreds of years, the average salt user just guesses as to how much salt he or she is actually pouring on their food.

But now thanks to the new product called Bezos-Musk Inc Red Salt, anyone using a salt shaker with red salt can see exactly how much salt is going onto the food he or she is salting.

Elon Musk told Mr. Zorro, that they have received orders for their red salt from 195 of the world’s 196 countries.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The only country that has not ordered the red salt is France].