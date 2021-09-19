Elon Musk Will Lead a Group of Volunteers To Colonize The Moon Very Soon

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – One of the world’s foremost space explorers recently told Alpha Beta News Agency’s Mimosa Sabrosa of his next space exploratory goal.

As of September, 2021, Musk is the second richest man in the world, right behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and he now has his sights set on colonizing the moon.

Musk said that he plans on taking 80 of his closest and richest friends and forming a brand new civilization.

He told Miss Sabrosa, that he will, of course, become the Moon’s ruler, or king, as he said on his recent appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Show."

Musk did stress that each of the 80 individuals who will inhabit the moon will be the nicest, smartest, and most compassionate people he knows.

He then added that anyone who has the sick, mean, hateful, predatorial, racist attitude of Donald J. Trump will be shit-out-of-luck.

SIDENOTE: And regarding the man, who Stormy Daniels said has the smallest and ugliest-looking bibidy boo (prick) that she has ever seen, Musk will be speaking personally to President Biden about possibly having the white extremist Nazi (DJT) exiled to Argentina.