Scientists Want NASA To Drop The Idea of Naming The Newly-Discovered Planet, Labia Majora

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Scientists from Maine to Oregon have expressed that they are not at all happy with the name that NASA officials have chosen for the newly-discovered planet.

At a recent conference of the Modern American Scientists Guild, it was decided by a vote of 219-3, that they are demanding that NASA change the name of the solar system's newest planet, Labia Majora, to anything else.

One highly respected scientist from Austin, Texas, Nigel Flissgiddy, said that he has no idea what in the hell possessed the NASA powers that be to name a planet after a female’s intimate body part.

He went on to say that he could not even bring himself to tell his maternal grandmother Mimi Twilly, 84, the name that NASA has chosen for the new planet.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Harris stated that if she has to, she will sign a Vice-Presidential Executive Order, prohibiting the using of the name Labia Majora, which she said is like calling the new planet, Penis, G-Spot, or even Uterus.