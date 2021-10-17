William Shatner shoots into space

After a week of being slated for even taking part in the space travel, Shatner has defended his trip.

Prince William, Bono, Paul McCartney and some of his own friends have mocked the ex-actor who last worked 50 years ago...

The whole event was seen as a publicity stunt for Jeff Bezos, who spunked millions on a big photoshoot, which would have been cheaper just doing on photoshop!

"I was invited by Blue Origin to take a journey into space in stardate 2021 - so i just came. Maybe one day, alien lifeforms will find that jizz floating around, and realise its origin is actually from a 90-year-old hooker, and not from a big Spock. Then I just came back here on earth, as I normally do!"

The current space race has been seen as just another sham after it was deemed that it would be better to blast all politicians into space.

Bezos later defended the mission saying it was much better Shatner was there as Tom Hanks has a very bad record whilst travelling...