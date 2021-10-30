Elon Musk Reveals That Tesla Has Just Developed An Electric Self-Driving 30-Passenger Bus

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency recently interviewed Elon Musk, and asked about his new all-electric self-driving passenger bus.

Musk told reporter Mimosa Sabrosa that the bus will comfortably accommodate 30 passengers, and it will be just as safe as the Tesla automobiles, if not safer.

The world's richest man pointed out that the bus, which he named the Cyberistic Modernistic Tesla Bus (CMTB), will be equipped with a total of 8 emergency exit doors, just in case the passengers need to exit in a hurry, for some reason or other.

Miss Sabrosa said that the bus, at first will sell for $2.3 million, but Musk has said that he truly feels that after one year the price will come down to somewhere around $1.9 million.

SIDENOTE: Musk informed Miss Sabrosa that he already has 13 orders for the new Tesla Bus, including one each from Ireland, Afghanistan, and Macadamia.