The Big Splash Down

Yes, Elon Musk did it again. Like Tesla wasn’t enough of an accomplishment, he followed Tesla with SpaceX. Cutting expenses, SpaceX is designed to work with reusable parts; and soft landings on barges in the ocean. Pretty soon, SpaceX transport was delivering cargo 220 miles up to the International Space Station.

Some trampoline!

September 2021, Elon Musk and his team flawlessly sent four civilians, not astronauts, into outer space for three days and safely brought them back, four parachutes beautifully deploying, followed by a soft splash landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

As a kid, Elon Musk had a dream about outer space. He studied and worked until his dream became a reality. It always starts with a dream and an imagination. If you haven’t a dream, to begin with, how can you ever have any dream come true?

Oscar Hammerstein II asked the same question writing the lyrics of Happy Talk for the musical South Pacific.

Today, whoever can afford it, can travel to outer space, and they don’t have to go through the rigors of astronaut training or even have a pilot's license. So the right stuff, in the future, will be money and plenty of it.

Next dream for Elon Musk? Commercial flights on SpaceX for trips around the backside of the moon.

And plenty of that right stuff.

Bon, voyage!

