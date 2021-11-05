Elon Musk Admits That The SpaceX Toilet Is Leaking

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The US Space Practices and Acts Commission has just issued Elon Musk’s company a $47,000 fine.

According to the BuzzFuzz News Agency, the fine was levied due to the fact that one of the SpaceX toilets has developed a leak, and it has shorted out several computeristic files that are vital to the continuance of the space mission.

A spokeswoman for USPAC remarked that the toilet leak can be fixed for less than $400, but the loss of the computer information on the files is extremely expensive, probably costing upwards of $2.7 million.

Meanwhile, Portugal has just announced that their version of the SpaceX, named Espacio El X, should be ready by next summer.

SIDENOTE: Portuguese aeronatical scientists are still trying to figure out how to install a microwave oven and a vacuum cleaner in the space ship.