Elon Musk Admits That The SpaceX Toilet Is Leaking

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Elon Musk Admits That The SpaceX Toilet Is Leaking
The SpaceX Toilet was developed at a cost of $1.6 million.

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The US Space Practices and Acts Commission has just issued Elon Musk’s company a $47,000 fine.

According to the BuzzFuzz News Agency, the fine was levied due to the fact that one of the SpaceX toilets has developed a leak, and it has shorted out several computeristic files that are vital to the continuance of the space mission.

A spokeswoman for USPAC remarked that the toilet leak can be fixed for less than $400, but the loss of the computer information on the files is extremely expensive, probably costing upwards of $2.7 million.

Meanwhile, Portugal has just announced that their version of the SpaceX, named Espacio El X, should be ready by next summer.

SIDENOTE: Portuguese aeronatical scientists are still trying to figure out how to install a microwave oven and a vacuum cleaner in the space ship.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskSpaceXToilet

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more