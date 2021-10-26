Granny in Smethwick, UK, replaces 100 Watt light bulb with 40 Watt, in an effort to stop Global Warming!

Huddled up in her freezing cold granny flat, covered in tatty ageing blankets, and wearing woolly slippers, 85-year-old OAP, Betsy Sharples from Smethwick, UK, saw a report about a meeting of the high and mighty in Glasgow hoping to control global warming.

After receiving her latest gas and electricity bill, and fainting, she decided to participate in an effort to slow down global warming. She refused to pay the exorbitant bills, had her gas and electricity cut off, and replaced her one remaining 100-watt light bulb with an ancient Osram 40-watt bulb, made in England, post war in 1946!

She found the bulb in her cellar, and it glowed with impunity until her last watts of electricity stopped flowing.

Worried relatives found Betsy curled up, freezing cold, together with her freezing, furry cat oozing body warmth, on the sofa in front of an ancient, built in 1968 box TV, given to her by a local charity, the screen was black.

Her granddaughter asked her why the hell she did not pay her energy bills, and here is here reply:

"Darling, I am 85, and was so frightened that we would all be burnt to a crisp in 2022, global warming you know, so I replaced my last bulb to save the planet from warming up too fast, and let the house go cold, but my toes are freezing!"

Betsy was transferred to a local hospice to warm up, the heating was reconnected, and her 40-watt bulb replaced with a 100-watt bulb. Hearing of this sacrificial tale, Greta Thunberg, decided to ignore Boris Johnson & Co in Glasgow, pathetically attempting to sweep the truth under the carpet again and again, and visited Betsy instead!

A red carpet was laid out for Greta in front of the hospital, the whole place was illuminated with thousands of 100-watt bulbs to greet Greta, after all it's nearly Christmas, and who really gives a damn about global warming apart from poor old Betsy and Father Christmas, maybe!