Newsmax Climate Scientist: “Melting Arctic Glaciers Will Actually Cool Oceans Like Ice in a Cocktail”

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Former Trump Climate Advisor Now at Newsmax

Washington - Donald Trump's former chief climate advisor Dr. Vinnie Boombatz has a new take on the overall impact of climate change.

Boombatz, who now is the head science editor for Newsmax, has responded to the concerns of almost every legitimate climate scientist by explaining to his loyal followers at the rightwing rag that there is absolutely nothing to worry about with climate change and its effect on sea rise and the warmth of the oceans.

"In actuality, the melting of the polar ice caps is a tremendously positive development. Think of adding ice cubes to a drink, what happens? the drink becomes cold. This will happen to our oceans, and my prediction of a new ice age will come true" said Dr. Boombatz in an interview.

In 2010, Dr. Boombatz declared the climate crisis to be over, and said there was no noticeable warming, endearing him to Donald Trump and his followers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

