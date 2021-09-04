103 Inches of Snow Falls on New York City – Dozens of City Buses are Missing

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Snow has never fallen on New York City in September, but that has changed, thanks to Global Warming.

Meteorologists are shocked that the massive snowstorm, known as the Yukon Express, dumped 103 inches of snow in the Big Apple's, five Burroughs.

One member of the NYPD stated that the city transit company is reporting that at least 27 of their city busses are missing.

Wall Street has closed due to huge chunks of ice blocking all 46 entrances, and all of the city’s thousands of homeless people have been put on snow plows and are being transported down to hot, sizzling Alabama.

Meanwhile, iRumors is reporting that an elderly Brooklyn couple, Jonas and Beulah Tinka, 74 and 73, reported seeing an adult female polar bear on their building’s stoop.

The Tinka's called 911 to report the wayward polar bear, and they were told not to worry because when the temperatures get down below 6 degrees, polar bears do not have the ability to bite.